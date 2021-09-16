Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $222.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $115.77 and a 1 year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

