Ethic Inc. Has $747,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,877 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

