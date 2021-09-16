Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 130.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Copa by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

CPA stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

CPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

