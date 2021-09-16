Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $460.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $469.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

