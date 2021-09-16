Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EUMNF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015. Euro Manganese has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
