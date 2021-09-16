Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EUMNF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015. Euro Manganese has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

