European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 43,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 326,855 shares.The stock last traded at $25.26 and had previously closed at $24.24.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

