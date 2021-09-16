Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0165 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $165.58 million and $7.11 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00074147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00121617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00176423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.84 or 0.07455201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,655.46 or 0.99662506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.49 or 0.00858457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,388,645 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

