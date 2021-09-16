Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$16.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Shares of ET opened at C$14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$11.04 and a one year high of C$15.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 27.00.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$93.29 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 98.72%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,105,200. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $93,821 in the last ninety days.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.