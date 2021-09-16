Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

EVGN has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,724. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Evogene has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Evogene by 201.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 520,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 4.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 202,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evogene by 250.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 142,954 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 126.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

