Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

XELA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $296.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,474 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,964,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

