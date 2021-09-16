Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Shares Down 0.1%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$538.56 and last traded at C$543.75. Approximately 38,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 75,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$544.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFH shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$704.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$550.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$553.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.53 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$53.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$18.78 by C$34.36. The business had revenue of C$8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 56.3100067 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

