Falcon Project Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28,141.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $28,141.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00074689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00125010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00185930 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.18 or 0.07398175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,865.59 or 0.99774621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.59 or 0.00891298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002821 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

