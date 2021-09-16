Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

FAST stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

