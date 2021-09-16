Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $56.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.50. 9,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,557. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.17. Fastly has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $338,264.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $808,697.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,602,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

