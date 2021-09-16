Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In related news, insider Robert (Rob) Brierley 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th.

Fenix Resources Company Profile

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge project located in Perth. It also explores for vanadium and manganese deposits. The company was formerly known as Emergent Resources Limited.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fenix Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenix Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.