Fiduciary Counselling Inc. Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fiduciary Counselling Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 23.6% of Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WY traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $35.55. 109,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

