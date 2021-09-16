Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Short Interest Up 163.4% in August

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 163.4% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTRP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FTRP opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

