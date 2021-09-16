Financial Architects Inc Has $1.17 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

NYSE ABT opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.36. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

