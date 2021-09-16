Financial Architects Inc Has $1.36 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 147,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 120,076 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

