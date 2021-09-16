Financial Architects Inc Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 192,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 803,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after buying an additional 71,037 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,148,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.

