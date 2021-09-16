Financial Architects Inc Purchases 159 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $224.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96.

