Financial Architects Inc Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD opened at $269.50 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

