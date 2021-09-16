Financial Architects Inc Sells 3,091 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after acquiring an additional 209,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297,774 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $64.02 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.