Financial Enhancement Group LLC Cuts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Dover makes up approximately 2.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.

DOV traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.31. The stock had a trading volume of 47,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,566. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.89 and a 200-day moving average of $152.56.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

