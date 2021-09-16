Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 864.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,802.3% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 925.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 800,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after buying an additional 722,628 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 919.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 591,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 533,739 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 937.4% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 228,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 206,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 894.3% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter.

Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,600. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.39.

