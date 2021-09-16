Financial Enhancement Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,849,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after buying an additional 88,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.84. 4,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.05. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $253.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

In other news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.