Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 1,974 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSV stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.00. 10,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $820.00 million, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

