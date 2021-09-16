Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 49,999 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,999 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 4.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $23,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $494,000.

FTSM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.94. 1,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

