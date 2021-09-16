Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 719 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 89,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000.

IJUL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.66. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

