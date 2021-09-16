Financial Survey: DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) & USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DT Midstream and USA Compression Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.16 $312.00 million N/A N/A USA Compression Partners $667.68 million 2.26 -$594.73 million ($0.22) -70.73

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than USA Compression Partners.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and USA Compression Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A USA Compression Partners 1.28% 2.63% 0.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of USA Compression Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DT Midstream and USA Compression Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 3 5 0 2.63 USA Compression Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

DT Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.27%. USA Compression Partners has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.83%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than USA Compression Partners.

Summary

DT Midstream beats USA Compression Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

