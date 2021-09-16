FinNexus (FNX) Price Down 98.9% Over Last Week

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 98.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 98.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $6,522.09 and $6.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00063542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00143274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.78 or 0.00817183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047134 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

