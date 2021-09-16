FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.03. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 5,405 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FINV. TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.01.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

