Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Short Interest Down 94.1% in August

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fiore Gold stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 35,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,375. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Fiore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the mining of gold. Its project in North America includes Pan Mine, Gold Rock, and Golden Eagle; and in South America are Cerro Tostado and Rio Loa. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

