Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

About Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the provision of aerospace and defense electronics product. It operates through two segments: FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The FTG Circuits segment manufactures printed circuit boards. The FTG Aerospace segment designs and manufactures cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment.

