First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $14.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.84 million and the lowest is $14.40 million. First Community reported sales of $14.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $57.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $57.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.66 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Community by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

