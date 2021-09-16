First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ITT were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in ITT by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 138,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ITT by 22.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in ITT by 13.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 122.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

