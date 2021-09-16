First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $163,000 Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DM. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.28. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.