First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $139,000 in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHC. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

SHC stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.55.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

