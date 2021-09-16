First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NVCR opened at $126.83 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,536.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average of $170.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

