First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 5,933 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,375,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,218,000 after acquiring an additional 589,285 shares during the period.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

