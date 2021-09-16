First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 76 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.61.

KLAC opened at $367.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.47 and a 200 day moving average of $320.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.70 and a fifty-two week high of $367.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

