First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

