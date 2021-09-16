First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a growth of 1,033.8% from the August 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,413,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,335,000 after acquiring an additional 315,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 41.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 793,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45,288 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47.

