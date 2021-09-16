First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 658.5% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $117.11. 21,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.21. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $79.64 and a 52 week high of $119.23.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

