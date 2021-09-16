First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $60.00 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 81,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter.

