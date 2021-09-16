First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.21 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

