Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Five Below were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $56,444,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Five Below by 75.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,072,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,695,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 99.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after buying an additional 169,876 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $184.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.45 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.