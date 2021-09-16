Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,000 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,980.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Flat Glass Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.95 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flat Glass Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGSGF remained flat at $$5.30 during trading hours on Thursday. Flat Glass Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

