Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor Sells 47,717 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.49. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $131.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,916 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 30.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,534 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $856,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

