Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Sells $14,890,800.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FND stock opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.49. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 772,467 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,599,000 after acquiring an additional 480,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after acquiring an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

